SIU investigating sudden death in Brantford

The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a sudden death in Brantford.

A news release from the Brantford Police Service said officers saw a suspicious vehicle in the area of Rawdon Street and Grey Street shortly after midnight on Wednesday. Officials said the vehicle was reported as stolen.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled, police said.

The people in the vehicle, a man and a woman, fled the scene on foot into a field in the area of Highway 403 and Garden Avenue.

A 25-year-old Hamilton woman was taken into custody. A man was located dead shortly after, police said.

A release from Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) said the man was 26 years old.

Anyone who saw anything unusual in the area is asked to contact the SIU. An official said parts of the area are very dark, while others are well-lit due to interchanges and ramps onto Highway 403.

“We are calling out to any truckers or passing motorists that may have seen anything in that area after midnight to reach out to us with any information,” said Kristy Denette with the SIU.

Brantford police said they notified the SIU, which invoked its mandate.

The investigation is ongoing. A post-mortem is scheduled for Thursday. So far, a cause of death is unknown.