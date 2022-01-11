SIU investigating sudden death in Waterloo
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
The province's Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a sudden death in Waterloo early Tuesday morning.
Regional police were called to check on the well-being of a resident in the area of Columbia Street West and Phillip Street shortly after midnight. Officers responded to the call and a male was pronounced dead shortly after.
Police notified the SIU, and the unit invoked its mandate.
Officials with the Waterloo Regional Police Service said they can't provide any further information, since it is now under investigation by the SIU.
