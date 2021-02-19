The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into the circumstances surround the death of an 18-month-old child earlier this week in Stratford.

Officials say around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 16, police and EMS were called to a home regarding a child in medical distress.

CPR was performed and the child was rushed to hospital.

Just before 6:30 a.m., the child was pronounced deceased. An autopsy was conducted Thursday.

The SIU investigation is looking at the conduct of the police in the weeks leading up to the toddler's death and if the correct amount of care was given to the child.

One SIU subject official, four witness officials and one service employee witness have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529 or those with video evidence upload it through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates events involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.