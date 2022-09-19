iHeartRadio

SIU investigating Toronto police interaction that left 20-year-old man seriously injured

The SIU is called on to investigate any time someone is killed or injured in an incident involving police in Ontario. (CTV Northern Ontario file)

Ontario’s police watchdog is appealing for witnesses of an interaction between a TPS officer and a 20-year-old man over the weekend that left the man seriously injured.

According to a release issued by Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Monday, the incident occured at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Sept. 17 when Toronto police officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East for a Traffic Act violation.

Investigators allege two men were inside the vehicle, and, following a brief interaction, one man was arrested.

The man who was arrested was taken to hospital, police say, where he was “diagnosed with a serious injury.”

The SIU has assigned three investigators to the case, and is asking anyone who has any information about the incident to contact them at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.

