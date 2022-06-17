SIU investigation finds WRPS officer not criminally responsible for injuring man
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says a Waterloo regional police officer will not face charges in connection with a man suffering a broken arm during his arrest in February.
According to an SIU media release, police arrested a man on outstanding warrants on Feb. 16 after he refused to leave a private property in Kitchener.
The man became belligerent and resisted arrest, forcing an officer to wrestle control of the man’s left arm behind his back before handcuffing him. Paramedics took the man to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken left arm.
The province’s police watchdog found there were no reasonable grounds to believe the officer was criminally responsible for the man’s injury and the file has been closed.
