SIU investigation launched following death of man in East Hawkesbury, Ont.

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating police actions surrounding the death of a 26-year-old man in East Hawkesbury Monday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said the man was found dead in a home on Labrosse Street. He had reportedly been barricaded inside.

Due to the involvement of police, OPP say the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate.

In a release, the SIU's account differed from the OPP's, saying officers were called to the home in St-Eugène in East Hawkesbury just after midnight and found the man in medical distress. The man was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

St-Eugène is approximately 20 km to the southeast of the city of Hawkesbury.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

No other details were provided and the man has not been identified.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

