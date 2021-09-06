SIU investigation launched following police-involved shooting in Chatham-Kent

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding a police-involved shooting in Tilbury that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday night.

The SIU says preliminary information suggests police responded to a call that indicated a man armed with guns would be at the intersection of Laurentia Drive and Rose Avenue.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to reports of a man who was armed and in distress, when they arrived an “altercation ensued which resulted in the male being shot by police.”

The SIU says officers saw the man with a crowbar outside his Laurentia Drive residence and deployed a taser, but it was unsuccessful. An officer then discharged a firearm at the 62-year-old man.

Police administered first aid before paramedics took over and the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The SIU has assigned four investigators and three forensic investigators to the case. Investigators are canvassing the area asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call them.

The agency is also urging anyone who may have video evidence related to the shooting to upload the video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.