SIU invokes mandate after man, 22, seriously injured in crash with Peel police cruiser

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 22-year-old man was seriously injured in a collision involving Peel police officers in Mississauga on Monday morning.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), a provincial arms-length agency that investigates police interactions resulting in serious injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault, the incident took place at approximately 10:15 a.m. in the area of Havenwood and Williamsport drives.

Peel police attempted to stop a driver, believed to be operating a stolen vehicle, when there was a collision between the man and an officer, the SIU said.

The man was arrested and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In invoking its mandate, the SIU has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case. One subject official and three witness officials have also been designated at this time, it said.

The agency is asking anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.