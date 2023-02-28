SIU opens investigation into Adelaide Street crash

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is currently investigating a serious collision that happened Sunday night on Adelaide Street in London, Ont. that injured four people.

The SIU has revealed that London police were called to a variety store on Kipps Lane at about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 26. It was reported that several males were involved in a theft, and allegedly had a gun and a knife. Officials said the men then fled the scene.

Soon after, an officer had spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle fled, and became involved in a minor crash with one vehicle on Adelaide Street North near Huron Street.

The SIU said the suspect vehicle continued down the road and was then involved in a second, more serious, crash with a separate vehicle at Adelaide Street North and Kipps Lane. The two occupants in the second vehicle were seriously injured.

The driver of the suspect vehicle attempted to flee again, but was arrested a short distance away. He and a female passenger were also seriously injured. Two other passenger males in the fleeing suspect vehicle were not seriously hurt.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates events involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.