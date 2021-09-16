SIU probes death of 53-year-old Chatham man

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is investigating what happened related to the death of a 53-year-old Chatham man.

The preliminary SIU information suggests at approximately 2:08 p.m. on Sept. 8, the Chatham Kent Police Service were called to a convenience store on Charing Cross Road in Chatham for a report of an unwanted man.

The SIU report says the man was arrested and taken to the police station, followed by the hospital as he was in distress.

He was treated for serious injuries in hospital and died the night of Sept. 15.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.