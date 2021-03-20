Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is probing a hostage-taking in Orangeville that resulted in a suspect's death.

Provincial Police say they were called to a home on Wellington Street near Townline just before midnight Friday.

At the scene, emergency responders found a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the alleged shooter barricaded himself inside a home along with two other people. The OPP's emergency response unit canine unit and crisis negotiators were called in to help.

After what the OPP describes as a "lengthy" negotiation, the hostages were removed from the home. Neither of them was hurt.

Police say they later found the suspect deceased inside the home.

The SIU investigates incidents that involve serious injury or death, as well as allegations of sexual assault in the presence of police.

The area of Wellington and Townline remains closed to traffic.