SIU releases findings on Innisfil shooting that claimed lives of 2 police officers
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Ontario's watchdog says the Innisfil, Ont., man who shot and killed two South Simcoe police officers in October died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
On October 11, 2022, Const. Morgan Russell, 54, and Const. Devon Michael Northrup, 33, were shot and killed by 22-year-old Chris Doncaster while responding to a call about a disturbance at a home in the area of 25th Sideroad and 9 Line.
The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) had said neither officer had time to draw their firearms before gunshots rang out.
A third officer was also in the home but was unharmed.
More details to come.
