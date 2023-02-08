SIU releases findings on Innisfil shooting that claimed lives of 2 police officers

Ontario's watchdog says the Innisfil, Ont., man who shot and killed two South Simcoe police officers in October died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On October 11, 2022, Const. Morgan Russell, 54, and Const. Devon Michael Northrup, 33, were shot and killed by 22-year-old Chris Doncaster while responding to a call about a disturbance at a home in the area of 25th Sideroad and 9 Line.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) had said neither officer had time to draw their firearms before gunshots rang out.

A third officer was also in the home but was unharmed.

More details to come.