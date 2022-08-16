SIU releases identity of man with machete shot by police in downtown Windsor
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has released the identity of the man who was shot and killed by a Windsor police officer.
The SIU said in an update Allan Andkilde, 70, died in hospital following the incident on Monday.
Police responded to a weapons call around 2:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Ouellette Avenue where a man was wielding a machete and threatening people.
According to reports, there was an interaction between the man and police when one officer deployed a taser and another shot him.
Paramedics took Andkilde to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A post-mortem exam is scheduled for Wednesday.
Six investigators have been assigned to the case. One subject official along with five witness officials have also been assigned, the SIU says.
-
'An honest mistake': house in Steinbach built too close to neighbour allowed to stayA home in Steinbach that was built too close to a neighbour is allowed to stay where it is, after city council said the builder made an 'honest mistake.'
-
Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; U.S. Open nextSerena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing 'the countdown has begun' on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night.
-
Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violenceA growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others who they believe go too far in investigating the former U.S. president.
-
How Australia's deepest cave was discoveredSmart and seven fellow members of the all-volunteer Southern Tasmanian Caverneers (STC) group have officially mapped and measured their country's deepest known cave, which clocks in at 401 vertical metres (1,315 feet).
-
Break-in, attempted child abduction under investigation in AbbotsfordPolice in Abbottsford say a man broke into a home and tried to pull a child out of a ground-floor bedroom window Monday night.
-
Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester UnitedTesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday he was buying football club Manchester United.
-
Plan to demolish Saint John heritage building stirs debateThe proposed demolition of an uptown Saint John heritage building, owned by J.D. Irving Ltd., is stirring cheers and jeers ahead of a final vote by city council.
-
Metric concert at Conexus Arts Centre cancelled over 'logistical production issues'Canadian rock band Metric has cancelled its show in Regina on Friday, according to the Conexus Arts Centre's website.
-
'A long journey': Historic flour mill in Yorkton opens to publicYorkton’s historic brick flour mill opened to the public on Tuesday.