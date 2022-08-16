iHeartRadio

SIU releases identity of man with machete shot by police in downtown Windsor

image.jpg

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has released the identity of the man who was shot and killed by a Windsor police officer.

The SIU said in an update Allan Andkilde, 70, died in hospital following the incident on Monday.

Police responded to a weapons call around 2:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Ouellette Avenue where a man was wielding a machete and threatening people.

According to reports, there was an interaction between the man and police when one officer deployed a taser and another shot him.

Paramedics took Andkilde to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A post-mortem exam is scheduled for Wednesday.

Six investigators have been assigned to the case. One subject official along with five witness officials have also been assigned, the SIU says.

