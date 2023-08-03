SIU reopens case of man who suffered serious injuries while in custody of Bracebridge OPP

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has reopened the file of a man who suffered serious injuries while in the custody of the OPP in Bracebridge last year.

Ronald Taylor, 31, was arrested on June 21, 2022, following reports of assault involving his girlfriend.

He was charged with assault, two counts of mischief under $5,000, uttering threats and failing to comply with probation.

Taylor was first brought to the hospital, where he was treated for a hand injury before being taken to the Bracebridge OPP detachment.

While in custody, police say the man was involved in a physical altercation with an officer, believed to be Constable Scott Anthony, where he reportedly suffered a nose injury.

OPP initially reported the incident to SIU on July 7, 2022. SIU then launched the investigation. The investigation was discontinued on Nov. 10 of that year.

The decision to end the investigation was based on a review of medical records which did not provide evidence of a serious injury within the SIU mandate.

On May 2, 2023, Taylor filed an application alleging excessive use of force by police while in custody, referring to a USB key with video footage of the alleged events.

That same day, an APTN journalist requested the release of case material. He received all the materials, but the USB key obtaining the video was not included.

Anthony’s counsel argued against releasing the video footage, urging the court to issue a publication ban.

Eventually, the court granted public access to the video. CTV News recently received a copy of the footage.

The video appears to show Anthony involved in a physical altercation with Taylor.

SIU reopened the case on Aug. 2.

Anthony is currently facing criminal charges in an unrelated matter for allegedly using excessive force against another individual.