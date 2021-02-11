The Special Investigations Unit has cleared Hanover police in the case of a man who was seriously injured when he fell through a glass roof trying to evade officers.

On Jan. 23, the man was in custody at the Hanover and District Hospital under the Mental Health Act.

He managed to escape and made his way to John Diefenbaker Secondary School, according to an SIU report.

When police arrived the man climbed to the top of a greenhouse on the property in an attempt to evade officers.

The roof gave way and the man fell to the floor below.

He was able to get up and hide in the schools basement where he was located by police and taken back to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

“Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, I am satisfied there is patently nothing to investigate as far as the potential criminal liability of any police officer is concerned in connection with the man’s injury. When he climbed to the roof of the greenhouse and fell, no police officer was in the vicinity. Accordingly, the investigation is hereby discontinued and the file is closed,” said SIU Director Joseph Martino.