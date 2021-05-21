SIU says no charges laid to a London Police officer in relation to a vehicle collision

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says there is no basis for charges in relation to a police pursuit that resulted in a motor vehicle collision.

The investigation began Oct. 8 when police began searching for a pickup believed to be involved in a robbery in Strathroy and a possible armed robbery in the 1100 block of Jalna Boulevard.

Video later surfaced of what appeared to be construction workers confronting people who were allegedly breaking into vehicles along Jalna before police arrived.

When police approached and the suspect vehicle fled, colliding with a police cruiser.

Three people were injured following the collision prompting an investigation by The Special Investigations Unit .

The SIU has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the pursing officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the pursuit and collision.