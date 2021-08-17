SIU says no evidence police caused a man's death at EMDC

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has terminated an investigation into the death of a man in custody last month saying there is "no evidence" police caused the death.

Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Marchant had been found unresponsive in his cell last month and died in hospital.

On July 1, first responders were called to a violent single-vehicle motor crash at the Woodstock OnRoute Service Centre on Highway 401 in Oxford County.

Marchant was one of the occupants of the vehicle. Shortly after the crash, he had removed bags from the site of the wreckage and fled on foot, but was located a short time later, taken into custody and transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

That same day, OPP contacted the SIU to report that a man they had arrested had been admitted to hospital and the SIU initiated an investigation.

Marchant was released from the hospital the following day to the custody of Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) staff.

The following morning, guards discovered him without any vital signs in his cell. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased on July 6.

His cause of death has not been released at this time.

The SIU says based on preliminary inquiries, Director Joseph Martino "determined there was patently nothing to investigate in relation to the potential criminal liability of any police officer in connection to the death" and has discontinued the investigation.

The death of Marchant sparked protests outside of EMDC in early July. His was the latest death connected to the institution. Since 2009 there have been 19 deaths associated with EMDC.

Marchant was a former amateur MMA fighter also known as 'Bam Bam.'