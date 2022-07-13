iHeartRadio

SIU seeking witness in Bracebridge arrest

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is seeking witnesses to assist in an investigation where a 45-year-old man suffered serious injuries during an arrest in a Bracebridge rail yard.

Bracebridge OPP was summoned to the Canadian Pacific Railway at Front Street and Muskoka Road for a reported trespass and breaking and entering incident at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Sun., July 10, 2022.

Police located the man near a retail area on Front Street, interacted with him and fired a taser.

The man was arrested and transported to hospital, where he was diagnosed with serious injuries.

Video surveillance of the incident captured a person who appeared to be a middle-aged woman walking toward the incident at about 3:25 a.m.

Two SIU investigators and a forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone with information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

