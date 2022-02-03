SIU seeks witness to police shooting of 35-year-old man in Markham

The Special Investigations Unit is looking for the driver of an SUV who it said was at a Markham plaza parking lot where a man was shot and killed by police last month.

The SIU said they believe the driver may have information in connection with its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 35-year-old man.

On the evening of Jan. 21, a York Regional Police officer on patrol “came upon” a man outside a vehicle in the plaza located in the area of Fairburn Drive and Highway 7, the SIU said.

There was an interaction, and the man was shot, according to the SIU. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

A woman who was inside the vehicle at the time was not physically injured and was later arrested by police.

On Thursday, the SIU released images of the driver and the silver SUV in an effort to locate and talk to them about the incident.

The person was wearing a dark hooded jacket with light-coloured pants and was holding several grocery bags, the SIU said.

He was seen driving the SUV at around 9:15 p.m., which was around the same time the interaction occurred.

The SIU is urging the person and other witnesses who were in the plaza at the time of the shooting to contact its investigators at 1-800-787-8529.

“At the time of the incident, there were many vehicles, pedestrians and shoppers in the area,” the SIU said.

The SIU is called to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, sexual assault allegations or the discharge of a firearm at a person.