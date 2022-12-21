SIU seeks witnesses to Kingsville crash involving driver fleeing OPP

A driver was seriously injured after allegedly crashing his vehicle on Highway 3 in Kingsville while trying to flee from police, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says.

The SIU is looking for witnesses to the collision on Dec. 10, just before 1 a.m. The driver left the roadway between Cameron Side Road and Marsh Road.

The 28-year-old driver was allegedly fleeing from the OPP when the crash happened.

The man suffered serious injuries and is still in hospital, SIU says.

Three investigators, one forensic investigator and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case.

The SIU, an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials, is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including dash am footage, to reach out to the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

The SIU is called to investigate when an incident involving police may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.