SIU seeks witnesses to OPP arrest in Georgian Bay

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is seeking witnesses to help in an investigation where a 45-year-old man suffered serious injuries during an arrest by Ontario Provincial Police officers in the Township of Georgian Bay in the early hours of July 10.

"Specifically, investigators are looking to speak to a woman who was seen walking towards the incident and may have witnessed what happened," the SIU said in a news release Wednesday.

On July 10 after 3 a.m., police were called to respond to reports of an ongoing trespass and break and enter incident at the Canadian Pacific Railway yard at Front Street and Muskoka Road.

"Officers located the man believed to be involved near a retail area on Front Street," the SIU said.

"During the interaction, officers discharged conducted energy weapons. The man was arrested and transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with serious injuries."

Video surveillance captured images of what appears to be a middle-aged woman walking toward the incident at about 3:25 a.m.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of mainly police forces in the province.