SIU terminates investigation into arrest of a man with a Nerf gun in Rockland

Ontario's police watchdog has terminated its investigation into an 18-year-old man reportedly injured during an arrest as police investigated reports of someone firing a Nerf gun in Clarence-Rockland.

The Special Investigations Unit launched an investigation after an article by the Ottawa Citizen on July 14.

The SIU says on July 10, Rockland OPP arrested a man in a vehicle after receiving reports someone was firing a Nerf gun randomly at people.

The next day, the man went to a medical clinic after his release from custody.

In a statement on Saturday, SIU announced Director Joseph Martino had terminated the investigation.

"Director Martino concluded that there was no evidence that the man had been diagnosed with a serious injury within the terms of the SIU's mandate," said the SIU.

"In this circumstance, the SIU is without statutory jurisdiction and the SIU's file has been closed."

The file has been referred to the OPP for possible investigation.

The Special Investigations Unit investigates the conduct of officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.