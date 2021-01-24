Just days after concluding one Special Investigation’s Unit investigation in Hanover, the SIU will be back in the Grey County town shortly.

Hanover Police Chief Chris Knoll says the SIU has been called in to investigate an interaction his officers, and officers with the West Grey Police had with man Saturday afternoon in Hanover.

Chief Knoll says the interaction happened at the former John Diefenbaker Secondary School building in Hanover. Knoll says, while trying to apprehend the 33 year old man from West Grey, the suspect sustained an injury.

It’s unclear the extent of the injury, or what led to the interaction with the man at the former high school.

Hanover Police officers were cleared of any wrongdoing by the SIU, just last week, after a man was allegedly injured during an interaction with police in October of 2020.

The SIU determined the suspect’s finger injury happened well before his interaction with police.

