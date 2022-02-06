Six arrested following weapons investigation in London, Ont.

Six people are in custody following a weapons investigation Sunday afternoon.

Police confirm shortly before 12 p.m. officers responded to a weapons-related call on Emery Street West near Paddington Avenue.

The investigation led police to a secondary location, in the 100 block of Tecumseh Avenue East near Edward Street.

All roads have since reopened.

Police say there is no risk to public safety.

Officers will remain on scene while the investigation continues.

