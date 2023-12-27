Six arrested for impaired driving over Christmas weekend: P.E.I. RCMP
Prince Edward Island RCMP arrested six people for alleged impaired driving on the weekend leading up to Christmas and into Boxing Day.
According to a Wednesday news release, the drivers in at least two of the incidents had blood alcohol readings above 200 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, well beyond the legal limit of 80 milligrams.
"We know the holidays are a time to celebrate and be with family and friends," said Superintendent Kevin Lewis, acting commanding officer for the P.E.I. RCMP. "We want people to make the right choices when it comes to driving, and driving impaired is always a bad idea.
The RCMP is asking Islanders to think of their loved ones and those on the road before getting behind the wheel.
“Please do your part and never drive impaired,” said Lewis.
"New Year's Eve is up next and Islanders should take note that P.E.I. RCMP will be just as active between now and then, doing our part to keep our roads safe.”
