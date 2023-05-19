Six arrests made in million-dollar Halton drug bust: police

More than one million dollars’ worth of drugs, firearms and Canadian currency have been seized as part of a drug investigation in Halton Region.

Dubbed Project Spectre by Halton police, the investigation has resulted in charges against six individuals.

Police executed arrest warrants across the GTA on Tuesday, resulting in the seizure of 272 kilograms of packaged cannabis edibles, 70 kilograms of packaged cannabis, 82 kilograms of psilocybin at various stages of growth and $246,000 in Canadian currency, as well as smaller amounts of other controlled substances. Police also seized five firearms and a high-capacity drug magazine.

Police continue to investigate to locate the origin of the firearms.

Six individuals have been charged in connection with these seizures:

Christopher Causgrove-Carter, 39, of Toronto, has been charged with five counts of possession with the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession with the purposes of distribution, 12 counts of firearm-related offences, possession of the proceeds of a crime and breach of a firearms prohibition order.

Bret Currie, 35, of Toronto, has been charged with five counts of possession with the purpose of tracking, one count of producing a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of the proceeds of a crime and two counts of possession with the purpose of distribution.

Michael Eyre, 38, of Ancaster, has been charged with two counts of possession with the purpose of trafficking, producing a controlled substance (psilocybin), possession of the proceeds of a crime and two counts of possession with the purpose of distribution.

Parham Tabrizi, 38, of Toronto, has been charged with three counts of possession with the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of a crime and possession with the purpose of distribution.

Marta Plewka, 37, of Oakville, has been charged with possession with the purpose of trafficking and possession with the purpose of distribution.

Michael Vanderzanden, 37, of Hamilton, has been charged with breaching a firearms prohibition order.

Causgrove-Carter, Currie and Eyre have been held for bail. Tabrizi, Vanderzanden and Plewka have been released on undertakings with a future court date.

“Like the many projects before it, Project Spectre sends a clear, determined, committed message to those organized crime members that think they can operate within our borders with impunity; it is only a matter of time before you are held accountable,” Inspector Dave Costantini said in a press release from Halton police.