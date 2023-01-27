Six charged, $20K in drugs seized in Iroquois Falls bust

Police seized about $20,000 in narcotics in a raid of a northern Ontario home on Wednesday and now six people are facing charges.

Officers searched a home on Campion Street in Iroquois Falls the morning of Jan. 25, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Friday morning.

The drug seizure included crack cocaine, cocaine, crystal meth, and fentanyl along with cash, electronics and drug paraphernalia.

Three local people, ranging in age from 18 to 61, are charged along with three people from southern Ontario, police said.

They are each facing four counts of drug trafficking and one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Two of the local residents – an 18-year-old and a 61-year-old woman – were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Timmins on March 3.

The rest of the accused – three 29-year-olds from Iroquois Falls, East York and Hamilton along with a 35-year-old from Scarborough – are being held by police until their scheduled court appearance Jan. 30 in Timmins.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.