Six charges issued in Windsor-Essex for mask non-compliance and indoor dining

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says enforcement officers issued six charges for mask non-compliance and indoor dining over the past week.

WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette said they conducted over 44 inspections and investigated 31 complaints.

Three of the charges were related to mask violations in common areas of multi-dwelling units and three were for indoor dining at restaurants.

Enforcement officers are out ensuring residents and businesses are following the rules under the Reopening Ontario Act.

The region moved to Step 2 of reopening on Wednesday, which means more businesses can reopen such as hair salons and indoor shopping malls. Indoor dining and gyms are part of Step 3 of reopening.