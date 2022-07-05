Six contracts worth $6M given to fire truck manufacturer in New Brunswick

The government of New Brunswick has awarded six contracts worth about $6 million to one fire truck and equipment manufacturer in the province since 2021.

A press release from the province says the contracts were awarded to Metalfab Ltd. in Centreville, N.B., under the New Brunswick first procurement strategy and action plan.

“The success of our local businesses plays a vital role in building vibrant and sustainable communities,” said Service New Brunswick Minister Mary Wilson, in the release.

“Metalfab is a perfect example of the direct impact our local businesses have upon the economic growth of our province.”

Wilson made the announcement Tuesday during a tour of the Metalfab facility.

In November 2020, the provincial government launched the strategy and action plan. They say it is an effort to support local businesses and reduce barriers to obtaining government contracts.

“We will continue to work with local suppliers to support and strengthen our province’s economy,” said Wilson.

The province says in the 2021-22 fiscal year, 88 per cent of goods, services and construction contracts were awarded to local suppliers.

They say it represents a nine per cent increase from last year and resulted in about $100 million in increased spending within the province.

“The N.B. first procurement strategy has provided our business with vital support to help increase our sales,” said Gordon Green, president of Metalfab Ltd.

“It has allowed us to maintain a critical mass of local suppliers and employees that is essential to growing the company.”