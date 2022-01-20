Six COVID-19-related deaths reported by MLHU

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting six new deaths Thursday, as the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) rose slightly.

Two of the deaths, a man in his 90s and another in his 60s were associated with a long-term care home. The other four – a man in his 60s, man and woman in their 80s and a women in her 90s were not associated with a seniors' facility.

The Middlesex-London region has now seen a total of 280 COVID-related deaths.

The health unit is also reporting 239 new lab-confirmed cases, 2,589 active, 24,157 resolved and a cumulative total of 27,026.

LHSC meanwhile, is reporting a small uptick in the number of inpatients with COVID-19, rising to 166 from 161 in 24 hours.

The number of patients in adult Critical Care held fell by one to 23 while there are nine patients in Children's Hospital with five or fewer in pediatric Critical Care.

Of those in hospital, 87 are being treated for COVID-19 while another 79 are being treated for other medical needs but have also tested positive. Meanwhile the number of COVID-positive staff continues to decline, dropping to 308 from 311 on Wednesday.

At St. Joseph's Health Care 108 workers are positive along with 45 patients/residents, a slight decline in both totals.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 57 new, 846 active, 9,441 total, 8,466 resolved, 129 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 39 new cases, 248 active, 5,136 total, 4,855 resolved, 28 deaths

Huron-Perth – 62 new, 1,294 active, 4,621 total, 3,248 resolved, 78 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 114 new, 606 active, 8,113 total, 7,406 resolved, 101 deaths

Across the province, Ontario health officials are reporting 75 more deaths linked to COVID-19 as hospitalizations dropped to 4,061.