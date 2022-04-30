Six drug poisonings reported within one hour in Guelph

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has issued an alert after six drug poisonings were reported in Guelph – all within an hour.

In a tweet posted Friday afternoon, the health unit said the poisonings could be the result of red fentanyl and substances circulating in the community may be stronger than usual.

The health unit says no one died as a result.

It advises not to use alone and to carry naloxone.

(3/3) If you are using alone, the National Overdose Response Service is a free and anonymous service that you can call to check in on you. Available toll-free, 24/7 at: 1-888-688-NORS (6677). For a printable copy of this health alert, please visit: https://t.co/Y9JFioOtBK