Six employees at St. Lawrence Market have tested positive for COVID-19, according to city staff.

The employees, who work at three merchant stores in the market, last worked on Dec. 19, 21 and 24.

“All close contacts have been notified and are self-isolating and monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the last possible date of exposure,” city staff said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Toronto Public Health is conducting an investigation, including contact tracing.

The infected individuals will not be identified to protect their privacy.

City staff outlined how each staff member contracted the disease:

Employee A was determined to have contracted COVID-19 from a family member in their household.

Employee B and C work together.

Employee D works in another store but commuted to work with Employee B.

Employee E has a family member in their household with COVID-19.

Employee F commuted to work with Employee E.

The cases of Employees A, B, C and D are not related to the cases of Employees E and F, according to city staff.

“The risk to the general public is low, as the interactions with employees with infections would have been brief (lasting 1-2 minutes), while employees and patrons were wearing masks and maintaining physical distance as much as possible,” the statement read.

St. Lawrence Market remains open during the provincewide lockdown as it sells essential goods.