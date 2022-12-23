Six fentanyl overdoses leads to opioid alert
An alarming number of opioid overdoses were reported in Windsor-Essex over the past week, according to the health unit’s alert system.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s Opioid and Substance Use Notification System issued an alert on Thursday regarding a high number of opioid overdoses in the area between Dec. 15 and December 21.
Eight opioid overdoses were reported during this time period, six of which involved fentanyl.
IMPORTANT COMMUNITY ALERT!
8 opioid overdoses were identified in the Windsor-Essex County area between December 15th and December 21st of 2022, six (6) of which involved FENTANYL. For more information, visit https://t.co/Wl0nSzwhlk. pic.twitter.com/7GhNvl1n1R
These values exceed the five-year historical average for the current seven-day period in question between one and two standard deviations above the mean. Alongside the ED visits, the system also flagged 13 substance-use related EMS calls between Dec. 15 and Dec. 21, with at least one EMS call per day.
For more information on the Alert and to learn about how to prevent an overdose, visit https://www.wecoss.ca/high-number-opioid-overdoses
-
Canucks third period push fuels 5-2 win over OilersBo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.
-
Emotional support dog that went missing from Deer Run yard foundNoble, an 11-month-old blue merle poodle, escaped from a friend’s yard on Deer Lane Close S.E. Sunday evening.
-
'Christmas miracle': Calgary Flames assistant general manager home for the holidaysSnow's wife, Kelsie, tweeted on Friday, "We got our Christmas miracle. After two weeks in hospital and two times on life support, Chris is home."
-
Annual Christmas dinner served at The Gathering PlaceIt was a busy afternoon at The Gathering Place on Friday as staff and volunteers served hot turkey dinners to clients.
-
Donations fall drastically with Salvation Army kettle sites closed during winter stormsGreater Victoria's Salvation Army kettle donation program is in crisis after this week's winter storm cancelled in-person donation sites.
-
No injuries reported following a garage fire in North DumfriesA working garage caught fire at a home in North Dumfries Friday evening.
-
U.S. court reinstates guilty verdicts in 1987 killings of Vancouver Island coupleThe Washington state Supreme Court on Thursday reinstated two aggravated murder convictions for a man in the 1987 killings of a young Canadian couple.
-
Officials say it was a great year for Sault tourismSault Ste. Marie’s tourism department says the local industry has rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels. Officials say even with fewer American visitors, tourism revenue has grown, due in large part to a spike in domestic tourism.
-
Snow, freezing rain wreak transportation havoc in the Fraser ValleyDriving conditions in the Fraser Valley are treacherous. So treacherous, in fact, that some people hoping to make it to other parts of the province for Christmas opted to turn around Friday.