'Six figures with pension and benefits': Province encouraging youth to enter skilled trades

Thousands of teens from southwestern Ontario were getting hands-on with skilled trades.

A career fair at Western Fair District — hosted by the Ontario Ministry of Labour — was giving kids in grade seven to 12 exposure to dozens of trades and employers on Wednesday.

“I like working with my hands, as I feel like I'm more in control,” says Maya Younes, 12, from Mississauga.

Among those giving physical demonstrations was LiUNA 1059, who were encouraging people to get into the construction industry.

“There's going to be hundreds of thousands of skilled trade jobs that need to be filled,” says Howie Brox of LiUNA 1059.

“Those jobs are needing to be filled because we also have a group…in the construction industry right now that are retiring. So we have a void, and that void means jobs here in London. Take a look at all the towers going up in London right now, and plus all those people whether flagging on a road, or sewer or water main, infrastructure is what keeps our community going,” he explains.

Ontario's labour minister projects by 2025, one-in-five jobs will be in the skilled trades.

“We're really on a mission to send a message to young people, to parents, educators that...the skilled trades are meaningful,” says Monte McNaughton, Ontario’s labour minister. “In many cases, they pay six figures with pensions and benefits. You can start your own business, you can travel anywhere in Canada. The sky's the limit right now.”

Mike Ciesielka, 16, of London, Ont. was practicing building scaffolding.

“I've always been looking at going into the trades,” says Cielska, who attends St. Thomas Aquinas in London. “I’m interested in working with my hands because I can't sit at a desk for six hours or more every day. I’ve heard so much about how you much money is in the skilled trades and people don't realize it.”

Landyn Irwin of Watford, Ont. meanwhile was practicing laying bricks.

“My brother is a roofer, and I’ve worked with him a bit,” says Irwin. “I've always wanted to do construction.”

The province is also working on new ways to get young people interested in skilled trade work. They have found that using virtual reality and other simulator technologies have been helping.