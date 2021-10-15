Six golf carts stolen from business outside of Fergus
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of six golf carts from a business in Centre Wellington Township.
The theft was reported to police between Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.
Police say unknown suspects stole six golf carts from the property, which had been secured with a cable prior to the theft.
The carts are beige in colour with green trim and have Golf North decals on the front hoods.
The approximate total value is $25,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.
