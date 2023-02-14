Six-hour stand-off ends in Cambridge

A woman has been escorted out of a Cambridge home in hand-cuffs, ending a six-hour stand-off with police in a Galt neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the home on Park Hill Road East around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

More than a dozen officers, including members of the tactical unit, were on scene much of the afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., police broke a window to get inside the home. A few moments later, a woman was seen being led out in hand-cuffs and put in the back of a police cruiser.

Paramedics arrived shortly after.

Police have released few details, but a witness told CTV News the woman was threatening people on the street. Someone called police and she barricaded herself inside.

“There seems to be a lot of movement, a lot of police – there’s some SWAT and stuff like that but it seems to be controlled. I don’t see a lot of guns being drawn," Charles Cholha, who lives nearby, told CTV News earlier in the afternoon.

Police said there was no threat to public safety. Roads in the area have reopened and police have cleared the area.

We are currently on scene in the area of Park Hill Road East in Cambridge for a barricaded individual.



There is no threat to public safety, however, there is an increased police presence in the area. Please avoid.



Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/IpwZM8Ilsd