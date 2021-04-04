Six international flights, 21 domestic flights in and out of Calgary had possible COVID-19 exposures

The Canadian government says 27 flights arriving and departing from Calgary International Airport had at least one guest infected with COVID-19 on board.

The online data, which tracks flights back to March 20, is released in order for other passengers on the planes to take proper precautions.

Along with the flight information, the government also indicates what rows could be considered a close contact of an active case.

Passengers who were seated in those rows should:

Monitor themselves for symptoms for at least 14 days;

Quarantine immediately if you develop any COVID-19 symptoms; and

Contact your local public health officials if you have any questions or concerns.

The affected flights include:

International

March 22 – KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight KL677, Amsterdam (AMS) to Calgary, rows 18 to 24;

March 22 – United Airlines flight UA483, Denver (DEN) to Calgary, rows 29 to 35;

March 25 – Delta flight DL4051, Minneapolis (MSP) to Calgary, rows 11 to 17;

March 26 – KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight KL677, Amsterdam (AMS) to Calgary, rows 18 to 24;

March 27 – American Airlines flight AA2289, Dallas (DFW) to Calgary, rows 22 to 28; and

March 27 – United Airlines UA483, Denver (DEN) to Calgary, rows 19 to 25.

Domestic

March 20 – Air Canada flight AC212, Vancouver to Calgary, rows 29 to 33;

March 20 – WestJet flight WS3129, Regina to Calgary, rows 15 to 20;

March 20 – WestJet flight WS3225, Calgary to Edmonton, rows 12 to 18;

March 21 – Air Canada flight AC215, Calgary to Vancouver, rows 19 to 23;

March 22 – Air Canada flight AC201, Calgary to Vancouver, rows 20 to 26;

March 22 – Air Canada flight AC225, Calgary to Vancouver, rows 12 to 16;

March 22 – WestJet flight WS115, Calgary to Vancouver, rows 6 to 12;

March 24 – WestJet flight WS3129, Regina to Calgary, rows 14 to 20;

March 26 – Air Canada flight AC212, Vancouver to Calgary, rows 14 to 20 and 27 to 33;

March 26 – Air Canada flight AC202, Vancouver to Calgary, rows 1 to 7;

March 26 – WestJet flight WS3388, Calgary to Fort St. John (YXJ), rows 1 to 6;

March 26 – WestJet flight WS653, Toronto to Calgary, rows 1 to 6;

March 26 – WestJet flight WS136, Vancouver to Calgary, rows 2 to 8 and 22 to 28;

March 26 – WestJet flight WS126, Vancouver to Calgary, rows 1 to 5;

March 26 – WestJet flight WS3387, Calgary to Kelowna (YLW), rows 14 to 20;

March 28 – Air Canada flight AC212, Vancouver to Calgary, rows 14 to 20;

March 29 – Air Canada flight AC135, Toronto to Calgary, rows 1 to 7;

March 29 – WestJet flight WS139, Calgary to Vancouver, rows 22 to 28;

March 31 – Air Canada flight AC396, Calgary to Montreal, rows 23 to 29;

March 31 – Canadian North flight 5T1741, Fort MacKay (HZP) to Calgary, rows 16 to 22; and

April 1 – Air Canada flight AC158, Calgary to Toronto, rows 11 to 17.

OUTBREAK OF BRAZIL VARIANT 'TRAVEL-RELATED'

On Saturday afternoon, Alberta's chief medical officer of health warned of a "significant" outbreak of the P.1, or Brazil, variant of COVID-19 in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said it was travel-related, but shared no other details about the situation.

Many Alberta students are scheduled to head back to class next week following spring break.

In the days leading up to the holiday, both Hinshaw and other provincial officials warned Albertans against all non-essential travel plans, which could lead to further spread of infection.