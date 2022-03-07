Six kilograms of crystal methamphetamine seized, two women arrested: N.B. RCMP

The RCMP in New Brunswick say two women were arrested after police seized six kilograms of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine in Lower Woodstock, N.B.

The New Brunswick RCMP's Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit executed a search warrant at a home on Pine Street on Feb. 25 as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

“During the search, police seized approximately four kilograms of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, and drug trafficking paraphernalia,” said Sgt. Nick Arbour, with the New Brunswick RCMP, in a news release.

A 21-year-old woman from Lower Woodstock was arrested at the scene and later released pending a future court appearance.

On March 2, police arrested a 19-year-old woman in connection with the investigation and say they seized two more kilograms of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine. The woman was later released pending a future court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing.