Health officials in Six Nations of the Grand River are urging people to stay home as active cases of COVID-19 spike locally.

Oshweken Public Health says the area is dealing with 116 active cases, the most since the start of the pandemic.

Of those cases, 107 are from the past seven days.

Officials say community members who attended any gatherings in the last two weeks should self-isolate and seek testing.

Six Nations has its own COVID-19 framework. It's currently listed in Alert Level Black, which is similar to the province's grey lockdown tier.

People aren't allowed to gather with anyone outside of their households under those restrictions and residents should only go out for essential reasons.

Restaurants and retail services are only allowed to offer curbside pickup.