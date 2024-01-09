Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations, Ont. fatally shot in Miami following Dolphins game
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was fatally shot in Miami following a football game on Sunday.
The family of Dylan Isaacs tells CTV News the 30-year-old was at Hard Rock Stadium to watch the Bills take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and was fatally shot shortly after leaving the stadium following the game.
Miami Garden Police said preliminary investigation revealed Isaacs and a few friends were walking through traffic when they got into an argument with someone in a vehicle. That person reportedly got out and started shooting.
In a news release, Six Nations of the Grand River said Isaacs had been employed by the First Nation since 2021 and had dedicated his career to helping his community as an archaeological community monitor.
“This truly is sad news,” Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill said in the release. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”
An online fundraiser has been set up for the family to help with funeral arrangements. The hope is to bring Isaacs’ body home to Six Nations, just east of Brantford.
