Six Nations police investigating fire at Johnsfield Baptist Church

Six Nations police is investigating a fire at Johnsfield Baptist Church that happened early Monday morning.

According to a release, Six Nations police responded to a structure fire at the church on 5th Line Road around 2 a.m. Monday.

Police say a man who lived in the lower level of the church observed a small fire on the roof of the west entrance.

The man said he was able to extinguish the fire with a bucket of water, officials say. He also told police he heard a vehicle door slam shortly before he came outside to see what was going on.

The man was the only one home at the time, but lives there with three other family members.

The Fire Marshal did not attend the scene.

Police continue to investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Six Nations Police or Crime Stoppers.