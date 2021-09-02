Six Nations Police investigating 'targeted' shooting on Mohawk Road
Six Nations police are investigating a targeted shooting on Mohawk Road on Thursday afternoon.
ORNGE Air Ambulance confirmed one person was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with injuries.
Six Nations police say Mohawk Road between Third Line Road and Fourth Line Road will be closed until the investigation is complete.
They say there is no danger to the public, adding the shooting "appears to be a targeted incident."
Thursday evening, there was a heavy police presence in the area. Six Nations Police requested the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police.
An OPP spokesperson said the Halidmand OPP and K-9 unit responded to a request for assistance from Six Nations police at 2:30 p.m. but were unable to provide further information, citing the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
-
Maritime impacts from Ida remnants will linger into FridayThe weakened remnants of a former hurricane still dumped more than a month's worth of rain on some Maritime communities Thursday.
-
'Dairy is a big thing around here': Oxford County cheese makers boast national dairy titleOxford County is the dairy capital of Canada, with the region home to dozens of farms and artisan cheese makers.
-
City working on vaccine mandate for front-line employees, requiring vaccines at city facilitiesThe City of Winnipeg said it is working on a vaccine mandate for its front-line employees, and will be requiring proof of vaccination in city-operated facilities.
-
Drug users group files decriminalization lawsuit in B.C. Supreme CourtA group representing drug users has filed a lawsuit against the federal government in British Columbia Supreme Court seeking to decriminalize the possession of illicit drugs, arguing criminalization during the overdose crisis violates charter rights.
-
Riders preparing for Labour Day rematch of 2019 West FinalThe annual Labour Day Classic matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers comes with added weight this year, as the two rivals meet for the first time since the 2019 Western Final.
-
Pilot killed in plane crash northeast of Slave Lake, Alta.An 84-year-old Saskatchewan man was found dead on Sep. 2 following a plane crash in the Marten Mountain area around 11 kilometres northeast of Slave Lake.
-
French-language debate: Year-old dispute between Singh, Blanchet over systemic racism revivedLiberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet participate in the first French-language leaders' debate.
-
Calgary paramedic speaking out against mandatory vaccines for healthcare workersThe COVID-19 pandemic is adding an extra level of stress to an already demanding job for paramedics in the province.
-
North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit medical officer of health concerned about fourth waveDr. Jim Chirico says he’s worried about what the fourth wave of COVID-19 will do to the healthcare system.