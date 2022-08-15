Six Nations Police looking for missing man who may have left Canada

The Six Nations Police say a missing Oshweken, Ont. man may have crossed the border into the United States.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Garett Greene-Summers who last spoke to his family the afternoon on Friday, Aug. 12.

They said Greene-Summers mentioned travelling to the Toronto area.

Police believe he has instead crossed the border into the U.S. on Friday evening, but are not sure of his exact location.

He is described as a North American Native man, approximately 5’4”, with a medium build and brown hair.

Police do not have a description of his clothing.

Greene-Summers is believed to be driving a black 2009 Ford Mustang convertible with the Ontario licence plate BZM M419.