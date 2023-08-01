Six Nations to hold party for NHLer Brandon Montour

Six Nations of the Grand River (SNGR) is inviting the community to celebrate with Florida Panthers defenceman Brandon Montour.

Montour, originally from SNGR, helped the Panthers reach the Stanley Cup final against the Las Vegas Golden Knights earlier this year.

“We are all so very proud of what Brandon has accomplished,” said elected Chief Mark B. Hill in a news release. “Thank you for being such an amazing role model. Seeing the community rally around you was special to see. It is not only inspiring to our youth, but it was also a great opportunity for the community to come together.”

While the Panthers ultimately lost in the final, Montour had a celebration of his own when he welcomed the birth of his son.

This week’s celebration will be held at the Gathering Place at 2593 Chiefswood Road on Thursday Aug. 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be food, refreshments and a cheque presentation, SNGR said.

During the Stanley Cup finals, SNGR raised money through lawn sign sales.

“All monies are going to the six minor sports associations in Six Nations – Six Nations Minor Softball. Six Nations Minor Hockey, Six Nations Figure Skating Club, Six Nations Lacrosse Association, Six Nations Girls Field Lacrosse, Six Nations Boys Field Lacrosse,” SNGR said.