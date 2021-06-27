Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Sunday.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,809 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,319 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF THE NEW CASES:
- 1 case is a close contact of confirmed cases
- 3 cases are community acquired
- 2 cases are under investigation
WECHU says 56 cases are considered active. Of the active cases 10 are variants of concern and 46 are non-variants.
There are nine Windsor-Essex residents with COVID-19 in the hospital, including seven in the ICU.
The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 434 people.
The WECHU is currently monitoring two outbreaks, one at a workplace in the manufacturing sector in Lakeshore and one community outbreak at the Downtown Mission.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 271,955 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 129,055 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 142,900 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 414,855 doses have been administered to WEC residents