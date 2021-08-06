Six new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick Friday as province marks first week in Green phase

New Brunswick is reporting six new COVID-19 cases and one recovery, as cases counts rise to 55.

All six cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region). There are no hospitalizations.

COVID-19 cases in the province continue to increase as the province marks the first week in its Green phase of recovery.

In the Green phase, the state of emergency is lifted, making masks, physical distancing and capacity limits no longer mandatory.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Friday, 69 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated and 82.6 per cent have received a first dose.

That breaks down to 572,817 first doses and 478, 750-second doses.

In New Brunswick, roughly 693,000 people are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,414 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,312 people have recovered, and 46 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 536 confirmed cases (40 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 303 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 455 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 755 confirmed cases (one active case)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 186 confirmed cases (one active case)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 138 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 41 confirmed cases (two active cases)

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a public exposure is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment.