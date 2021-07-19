Six new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Monday: MLHU

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting six new COVID-19 cases and no deaths Monday.

Over the weekend, the MLHU recorded five new cases Saturday and eight on Sunday, marking the return to single-digit cases after ten new cases Friday.

The region's total case count now sits at 12,697 cases and 229 deaths, with 12,409 resolved cases.

There are 59 current active incidents of the virus. The MLHU says there are 3,533 cases with a variant of concern, with 58 of them being the highly contagious Delta variant.

A pop-up vaccination clinic with no appointments necessary was being e held Monday at Sir Arthur Carty Catholic Elementary School in London from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Other clinics will be held across the city throughout the week as well.

The province is reporting 130 new infections across Ontario and no new deaths Monday. The seven-day rolling average is at 155, down from 173 the week prior.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities: