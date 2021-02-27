The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported six new COVID-19 cases Saturday, leaving a total of 84 active cases in the region. There were no new deaths reported by the MLHU either.

There have been 6,149 total cases with, 5,884 recoveries, and 181 deaths to date.

This comes on the heels of Friday's news that Middlesex-London and Elgin-Oxford will move from the red-control zone to the orange-restrict zone under Ontario's COVID-19 response framework on Monday .

Ontario saw 1,185 new infections Saturday, a slight decrease from Friday’s total of 1,258 cases. Before the release of Saturday’s report, new COVID-19 cases in the province had been increasing daily over the past four days.

The MLHU continues to have five outbreaks listed as active at long-term care and retirement facilities.

There are three active cases with area schools, two at Northbrae Public School, the other at Prince Charles Public School.

Here are the cases by region:

Elgin-Oxford: 17 new, 57 active, 2503 total, 2379 resolved, 67 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk: three new, 31 active, 1421 total, 1346 resolved, 39 deaths

Grey-Bruce: one new, 14 active, 702 total, 688 resolved, two deaths

Huron-Perth: six new, 23 active, 1,330 total, 1,258 resolved, 49 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton: 12 new, 74 active, 2067 total, 1947 resolved, 46 deaths