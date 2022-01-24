Six new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa on Monday

Six more people have died from COVID-19 in Ottawa as Ontario surpasses a pair of grim pandemic milestones.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Ottawa is now 670. Provincewide on Monday, deaths surpassed 11,000 the province's case count topped one million.

Hospitalizations in Ottawa remained steady on Monday, with Ottawa Public Health reporting 92 hospitalizations, down from 93 on Sunday. There are 13 people in ICUs with COVID-19.

However, they have increased since this time last week. Last Monday OPH reported 65 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

However, Ottawa Public Health reports only hospitalizations among Ottawa residents with a hospital intervention for active COVID-19. To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of the hospitalizations in Ottawa hospitals as of Monday:

Ottawa Hospital – 173 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19

Montfort Hospital – 49 patients admitted who have COVID-19

Queensway Carleton Hospital – 56 patients admitted to QCH have tested positive for COVID-19

CHEO – Four patients in hospital with COVID-19

The health unit also reported 329 new cases, but that number is an underestimate due to limited testing criteria.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 16 to 22): 238.1 (down from 238.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Jan. 14 to 20): 20 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.89 (up from 0.84)

Known active cases: 3,579 (-26)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 92 people in Ottawa hospitals on Monday with an active COVID-19 infection, down from 93 on Sunday.

There are 13 people in the ICU, down from 14 on Sunday.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 1

20-29: 0

30-39: 2 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 4 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 8 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 14 (3 in ICU)

70-79: 31 (6 in ICU)

80-89: 24 (1 in ICU)

90+: 8

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 905,912 (+1,179)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 841,234 (+2,944)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 496,162 (+8,603)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 85 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 36 in hospital, 9 in ICU (Last updated on Friday)*

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 17 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 18 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 22 in hospital, 6 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 22 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Last updated on Friday)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 158 in hospital, 7 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

*The EOHU says it is working on a new reporting system. Figures are as of Jan. 21, 2022.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

24 long-term care homes

45 retirement homes

38 hospital units

53 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH paused reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. as of Jan. 2.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.