Six new COVID-19 deaths reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting six new deaths and 152 new high-risk COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 604 people.

The latest deaths are:

1 woman in her 90s from the community

1 woman and 1 man in their 80s from the community

1 woman in her 70s from the community

1 woman in her 60s from the community

1 man in his 50s from the community.

Windsor-Essex has 396 active high-risk cases. WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 58 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Wednesday, including three cases in the ICU. That is an increase from Tuesday, when WECHU reported 59 COVID patients in area hospitals. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

23 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

11 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

5 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

7 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED